Governor Hochul marks October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic violence is a serious issue facing hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers daily primarily women and children.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Hochul on October 1, 2022, officially declared October Domestic Violence Awareness month.

It's aimed at helping New Yorkers raise awareness of this critical issue with people in their lives and communities.

"The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence also unveiled the winning license plate design created in partnership with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles in honor of the agency's 30th anniversary." OPDV also announced the 'End Domestic Violence' license plate design selected by New Yorkers to honor the agency's 30th anniversary. Created in partnership with the DMV, the design reflects the strength and resilience of survivors and New York State's commitment to supporting them.

"Our state has come a long way since the days when my mother advocated for the survivors of domestic violence, but there is still much work to be done in helping to put an end to the abuse and suffering that far too many New Yorkers have endured over the years, Throughout October, we are reminded of the need to continue evolving our approach to domestic and gender-based violence so that we can best meet the needs of survivors and their families," Governor Hochul said.

The following landmarks will light up purple Saturday, marking the official start of domestic awareness month, One World Trade Center, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Kosciuszko Bridge, The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, State Education Building, Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, Empire State Plaza, State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center, Niagara Falls, The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge, Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct, Albany International Airport Gateway, MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station, and Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal.

Fiscal funding for $90 million has been enacted for domestic violence and sexual assault prevention programs and aid for survivors and their families.

Domestic violence is an ongoing issue in New York State and around the world, there are resources available. Find a domestic violence organization in your county to help you.

The Domestic Violence Hotline can give you more information on the proper steps to take call the number below for more information.

1-800-942-6906.