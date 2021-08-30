Governor Hochul announces removal of final Thruway toll barrier at Westfield exit in Chautauqua County

The removal of the toll plaza at Exit 60 marks the last of the 52 toll plazas to be taken down since cashless tolling went live in November 2020.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A milestone was reached Monday as work got underway to remove the last of the state's Thruway toll plazas.

The toll plaza at the Westfield exit (Exit 60) is the final one of the highway's 52 plazas and 230 individual toll booths to come down since cashless tolling went live in November 2020.

"Cashless tolling not only helps improve safety and traffic flow on our state's highways, but it's a critical component in helping strengthen New York's economy, both regionally and statewide," Governor Hochul said. "As someone who has spent countless hours traveling every inch of the Thruway, I can attest how transformative this milestone is for the hundreds of thousands of motorists who utilize this roadway each day and I thank the hundreds of people who continue to work around the clock to improve New York's transportation system every day."

The state-of-the-art cashless tolling system went online on November 14, 2020 and features more than 2,000 cameras affixed to gantries statewide.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said, "The implementation of cashless tolling is one of the largest and most comprehensive projects in the nearly 70-year history of the New York State Thruway Authority. Over the last two-plus years, hundreds of women and men have dedicated thousands of hours into this transformative project that has significantly enhanced the future of transportation decades to come."

Drivers who sign up for E-ZPass pay 30 percent less than the Tolls By Mall toll rate and avoid any administrative surcharges.