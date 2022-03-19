Governor Hochul adds WNYer to Opioid Settlement Board

The governor signed legislation expanding the board from 19 to 21 members, including Anne Constantino, President & CEO of Horizon Health Services.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has added a WNY woman to the Opioid Settlement Board.

The governor signed legislation expanding the board from 19 to 21 members.

One of the two new members is Anne Constantino, President & CEO of Horizon Health Services. As CEO, Constantino has overseen an expansion of services in the WNY area. AS a result, Horizon has become of the the largest providers of mental health and addiction treatment and support services providers in WNY.

The other appointee is Debra Pantin, President & CEO of the Outreach Development Corporation in Richmond Hill.