Governor Hochul adds WNYer to Opioid Settlement Board

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has added a WNY woman to the Opioid Settlement Board.
The governor signed legislation expanding the board from 19 to 21 members.
One of the two new members is Anne Constantino, President & CEO of Horizon Health Services. As CEO, Constantino has overseen an expansion of services in the WNY area. AS a result, Horizon has become of the the largest providers of mental health and addiction treatment and support services providers in WNY.
The other appointee is Debra Pantin, President & CEO of the Outreach Development Corporation in Richmond Hill.
"As we make our comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must commit to also mitigating the impact of the opioid pandemic New Yorkers have endured for many years," Governor Hochul said. "That is why I am appointing Anne Constantino and Debra Pantin, two dedicated and qualified public servants to work with me in delivering results to improve prevention, treatment, and recovery for New Yorkers who need our support."