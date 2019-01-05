OLCOTT, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo came to Olcott in Niagara County Wednesday to discuss measures being taken to try and control any shoreline flooding that may occur as a result of Lake Ontario waters continuing to rise.

The governor met with local officials and took a brief boat tour, heading out from the Newfane Marina to get an up-close look at the situation.

"This is a very challenging situation," said Cuomo. "It's especially problematic here in Newfane."

Cuomo also lashed out at the International Joint Commission, the group that monitors and controls the water levels, saying it needs to do a better job, not make "excuses".

