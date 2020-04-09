Governor Cuomo urges motorcycle safety ahead of Labor Day weekend

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is asking drivers and motorcyclists across the state to use caution as the Labor Day holiday travel begins.

"Danger does not take a holiday and with increased traffic on the road this Labor Day weekend, we all have a responsibility to exercise good judgment and caution," Governor Cuomo said. "New York State will continue to crack down on dangerous driving behavior because the safety of all drivers and passengers will always be a top priority for us."