Governor Cuomo signs Executive Order providing assistance to some homeowners, restaurants

"We're taking measures that will provide much needed tax relief for some of those hardest hit by this pandemic - New Yorkers over 65 and our restaurant industry."

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed another Executive Order Saturday to provide additional support to those who were hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic: homeowners and restaurants.

The governor's office says under Executive Order 202.83, local governments can continue to provide property tax exemptions for those with disabilities and for low-income senior citizens who own property through 2021. The state says under this Executive Order, local governments can lift an in-person renewal requirement.

"This modification will decrease density in assessor's offices to limit the spread of COVID and ensure critical tax relief," the governor's office said.

In addition, the state is extending the sales tax deadline for restaurants in Orange Zones. The deadline is being extended until March 2021 for affected restaurants.

Under the state's zone restrictions, restaurants in Orange Zones were required to suspend indoor dining. The governor's office says extending the sales tax deadline will ease tax burdens for restaurants and bars in those restricted areas. Affected restaurants can click here to request this relief.