Governor Cuomo signs bill requiring all passengers, 16 and older, to wear a seat belt

Cuomo signed the legislation on Tuesday. The previous law only required passengers who were 16 or older to wear seat belts if seated in the front next to the driver.

"We've known for decades that seat belts save lives and with this measure we are further strengthening our laws and helping to prevent needless tragedies," said Governor Cuomo.

The new law will take effect on November 1, 2020.

In 1984, under Governor Mario Cuomo, New York became the first state to pass a mandatory seat belt law.