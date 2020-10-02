ALBANY, N.Y. — We know who's running and now, after months of waiting, there is finally a date for the special election to fill the congressional seat vacated by now convicted felon Chris Collins.

Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday issued a proclamation setting April 28 as the date to fill the seat in NY-27. The district includes all of Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Livingston counties and parts of Erie, Monroe, Niagara, and Ontario counties. Collins was sentenced to prison last month for insider trading and lying to the FBI.

The election will pit endorsed Democrat and former Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray against endorsed Republican candidate State Senator Chris Jacobs.

You can read the complete text of Governor Cuomo's proclamation here.

