BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo is seeking a series of proposed reforms in his executive budget, including some vehicle and safety reforms following the fatal limo crash that killed 20 people in the Albany area in October.

Most notably, the proposed changes include a ban on the registration of stretched limos; prohibiting U-turns for larger vehicles on all roads; and eliminating the seat belt child exception for limos, buses, taxis, liveries, and school buses.

In New York State, all passengers in the front seat of a motor vehicle must wear a seat belt. All children under the age of 16 must wear a seat belt in the back seat. Children from birth through age eight are required to ride in an appropriate child restraint system. All children under the age of 16 are required to be buckled up when traveling in recreation vehicles, mobile homes and campers if they are equipped with seat belts.

However, there are exceptions to this law, which include police and fire vehicles and ambulances and buses other than school buses.

2 On Your Side is reaching out to the NFTA, schools, limo companies and bus companies to learn about possible impacts from the governor's proposals.

His office released a full listing of the proposed changes:

-An outright ban on the registration of re-manufactured limousines, prohibiting their operation in New York State;

-Require drivers to hold a Commercial driver license with a special passenger endorsement to operate a for hire vehicle with 8 or more passengers;

-Make it a felony to remove an out of service sticker placed by a DOT inspector from a vehicle without having the vehicle re-inspected and cleared by DOT to return to service; Increase the civil penalty to a maximum fine of $25,000 per violation for any person found operating with suspended DOT operating authority or operating a vehicle without such authority and subject such actors to felony prosecution;

-Establish stronger registration suspension and vehicle impoundment powers, including an explicit process for immediate suspension of operating authority by the DOT Commissioner in circumstances that endanger the health, safety, and welfare of the public;

-Explicitly authorize DOT and DMV to seize suspended license plates;

-Make it a felony for any owner/operator to tamper with a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard tag or vehicle inspection sticker;

-Ensure vehicle impoundment occurs for purposes of felony violations and subject multiple violators to the potential for civil forfeiture of vehicle;

-Require mandatory reporting by inspection stations to DMV if a vehicle attempts an unauthorized inspection;

-Create new criminal penalties for any DMV-regulated inspection station that illegally issues an inspection sticker;

-Prohibit U-turns for larger vehicles on all roads within the state;

-Eliminate the exception to seatbelt requirements for limousines, buses, taxis, liveries, and school buses; and

-Establish a DOT inspection fee of $120 per inspection for vehicles subject to such inspection.

