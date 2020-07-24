Gov. Cuomo calls for investigations into how Trusted Traveler Programs were handled

NYers can now apply & reapply for TTP programs after a federal ban was lifted Thursday. But the Governor thinks the state is owed civil damages.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday morning, the Governor called for an investigation into how and why the federal government cancelled the Trusted Traveler Program for New Yorkers earlier this year.

The Department of Homeland Security lifted the ban Thursday, but the fallout is far from over. Governor Andrew Cuomo called what happened Thursday very troubling.

The Trusted Traveler Program includes Global Entry and Nexus, and a lot of us use those programs because we're so close to the border.

The Governor got in the weeds about this topic Friday, but here's the gist: Thursday, the federal government announced it was dropping its opposition to the state's lawsuit over the DHS ending the Trusted Traveler Program, meaning New Yorkers could apply again for the first time since February.

Governor Cuomo says the federal government did this because it discovered other states had the same green light law as New York. Cuomo says it's impossible they just figured that out. The law stopped federal immigration authorities from accessing DMV records.

Ultimately, the Governor is calling this a clear abuse of government power, and he's calling for Congressional and Department of Justice investigations.

He says he thinks the state is owed civil damages.

"You backed up commerce coming into our state for six months at border crossings. It hurt New Yorkers who would be traveling. It caused the Port Authority more money to run the airports, and administer the airports, it is at the exact same time that we know COVID is coming in on European flights, and now you packed people into waiting and on lines who didn't need to be on the line because you were playing politics. How do you quantify that?" asked Cuomo.

Friday morning, Senator Chuck Schumer sent a letter to the DHS Inspector General calling for an investigation.