Governor Cuomo announces movie theaters can reopen Friday

NEW YORK — On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen beginning October 23.

Movie theaters will be able to operate at 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen.

This comes just four days after an Orchard Park business owner filed a lawsuit against the state over the movie theater closure.

There are a few other guidelines that will impact movie theaters being open.

Movie theaters can only operate in counties that have a rolling 14-day average of positive COVID-19 tests below two percent and in areas without any cluster zones.

For those hoping to head back to the movies, expect that masks will be required at all times, except when seated and eating or drinking. Assigned seating and social distancing will also be required.