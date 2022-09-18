Hochul spent her Sunday morning in a Williamsville church

Hochul attended Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Williamsville with her husband and other politicians. She discussed the Tops mass shooting and gun violence.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul spent Sunday morning in church here in Western New York.

She attended Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Williamsville, along with her husband and a handful of politicians. While she was there for the service, she was invited to speak, and she didn't hold back on bringing politics into the pulpit.

She addressed the Tops mass shooting of May 14, and an 18-year-old gunman targeting and killing Black people.

"People simply shopping in grocery store 10 minutes from where Bill and I live," Hochul said. "I was there within hours; the pain is still in my heart."

She added: "I said I will take that pain, harness that pain, take it back to Albany and do more to help protect our streets, children, families. And have gun safety laws that say, no teenager should be able to buy a weapon, that you need to have a background check, so we can find out if you're in these hate sites on social media before you can do harm again."

Governor Hochul said she returned with $50 million for the East Side of Buffalo to give them hope.