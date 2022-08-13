Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'Red Flag' laws

Hochul says more restraining orders were filed in the last three months than in all of 2021.

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul says changes made to gun laws following the Tops shooting are paying off.

Hochul says there has been a major increase in applications for what are called "extreme risk protection orders" under New York's Red Flag Law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.

"My top priority as governor is to keep New Yorkers safe," Hochul said. "In the wake of the horrific shooting in my hometown of Buffalo, we took quick and decisive action to get illegal guns off our streets and away from individuals who would use them to harm themselves or others. Now, we see our efforts are working, thanks to the heroic efforts of our partners in law enforcement who are on the front lines in the fight to protect public safety and end the scourge of gun violence."

Hochul says more restraining orders were filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The state reports that a total of 832 temporary and final ERPOs have been issued from May to August and 1,424 were issued over three years.