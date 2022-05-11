Proposals being sought to develop North Aud Block at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a request for proposals to redevelop the State's last parcel of land to be developed at Canalside.
Proposals for the North Aud Block, a two-acre site, are being accepted now through 3 p.m. Sept. 1.
A previous commitment of $10 million will be made available to the selected developer.
"Canalside has become a destination location and catalyst for the renewal of Buffalo's historic waterfront," Hochul said. "Redeveloping the North Aud Block will help boost the economy, open new public spaces, and make the Buffalo waterfront an even more popular place to live, work and play. The Erie Canal was a bold and audacious undertaking that no one thought was possible, and New York continues to build on our proud legacy with this transformative project."
The project environment includes retail, restaurants, office space, apartments, a hotel, and structured parking within several buildings. The project will also incorporate the 19th-century street grid with the surrounding modern infrastructure.
The state has concept renderings and a map of the property available. Proposals are required to include certain mandatory design features as per the Canalside Design Guidelines.
The site was once part of the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium which was demolished in 2009.
"This is yet another important milestone in the transformation of Buffalo's Inner Harbor. With this RFP, the stage is set for making our Inner Harbor a better place, to live, work, and visit, while creating a significant number of jobs for our residents and adding to the city's tax base. I thank Gov. Kathy Hochul for following through with the vision of what Canalside will be for present and future Buffalo and Western New York residents and visitors. I also thank the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation for its stewardship of this iconic site," City of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said.