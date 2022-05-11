Proposals being sought to develop North Aud Block at Canalside

The North Aud Block is the state's last parcel of land to be developed at Canalside.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a request for proposals to redevelop the State's last parcel of land to be developed at Canalside.

Proposals for the North Aud Block, a two-acre site, are being accepted now through 3 p.m. Sept. 1.

A previous commitment of $10 million will be made available to the selected developer.

"Canalside has become a destination location and catalyst for the renewal of Buffalo's historic waterfront," Hochul said. "Redeveloping the North Aud Block will help boost the economy, open new public spaces, and make the Buffalo waterfront an even more popular place to live, work and play. The Erie Canal was a bold and audacious undertaking that no one thought was possible, and New York continues to build on our proud legacy with this transformative project."

The project environment includes retail, restaurants, office space, apartments, a hotel, and structured parking within several buildings. The project will also incorporate the 19th-century street grid with the surrounding modern infrastructure.

The state has concept renderings and a map of the property available. Proposals are required to include certain mandatory design features as per the Canalside Design Guidelines.

The site was once part of the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium which was demolished in 2009.