Gov. Kathy Hochul announces launch of climate justice fellowships

According to the governor's office, $6 million in funding is being allocated to support 150 fellowships over three years.

NEW YORK — Ahead of Climate Week, New York State announced that it will provide three years of funding for climate fellowships.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $6 million is available for 150 climate justice fellowships, which will provide opportunities for people who are a part of historically disadvantaged or from priority populations. This aims to make an equitable transition to clean energy as required by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

"This funding will give New Yorkers from underrepresented backgrounds a fresh opportunity to participate in our economy. It's critical that we focus on creating an inclusive green energy marketplace by capturing the ideas, talent, and expertise of New Yorkers as we work to achieve the state's ambitious climate goals," Hochul said.

The New York State Emergency Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), which is administering the program, is looking for fellowship applications. Employers with selected fellows can apply for this year's program.

For the first year of the program, 50 fellows will be selected. Up to 100 fellowships will be selected through 2023.

Employers will receive $40,000 a year to supply a $37,000 salary and provide $3,000 worth of training to each fellow. Applications for the program must be submitted by employers by 3 p.m. on October 28.