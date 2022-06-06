Gov. Hochul to sign legislation Monday to strengthen New York's gun laws

Gov. Kathy Hochul will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul will sign legislation on Monday to strengthen New York's gun laws. Hochul will be joined by Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The bills that will be signed into law include banning anyone under the age of 21 from buying or owning a semi-automatic rifle. And it strengthens red flag laws and limits the sale of body armor to only law enforcement.

Early Monday morning Mayor Brown spoke at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport as he was leaving to go to the signing in New York City.

"It is not stopping. And the question is not if there is going to be another mass shooting - the question is where and when," Brown said. "And so action must be taken, and I'm very pleased that Gov. Hochul and the members of the state legislature are taking swift and decisive action."