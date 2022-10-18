Gov. Hochul signs domestic violence legislation

Hochul said these small steps should make situations safer for the far too many New Yorkers who deal with domestic abuse.

NEW YORK — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday that is expected to help strengthen protections for survivors of domestic violence and gender-based violence.

Also, October is Domestic Violence awareness month, and advocates hope victims of abuse will have more protection under the new set of laws that were signed.

That package of bills includes laws that would report and seize the guns owned by someone who's the target of an order of protection, allow survivors of sexual assault to seal their voter registration information, and let survivors of domestic violence get out of shared utility contracts without a penalty.

"My administration is committed to eradicating domestic violence and supporting survivors - a mission that has been a lifelong journey for generations of women in my family," Governor Hochul said. "I am proud to sign these new laws that will enhance confidentiality, keep New Yorkers out of harm's way, and give them the flexibility they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families."

"Today's legislation will enhance safety for all survivors because in domestic and sexual violence situations, safety matters above all else. Whether we're talking about gun safety, privacy rights, or financial abuse, we want New Yorkers to know that they have options, resources, and protections. I am honored to serve Governor Hochul, who has always been a true advocate for survivors," Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens said.

New York State's Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline provides free, confidential support 24/7 and is available in most languages: 800-942-6906 (call), 844-997-2121 (text) or @opdv.ny.gov (chat).