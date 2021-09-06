Gov. Hochul signs 4 new pieces of legislation on Labor day to 'bolster New York's workforce'

According to the Governor's Office, the new pieces of legislation will not only boost workplace safety, but they will also put more money in New Yorkers' pockets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Western New York on Monday to sign several new pieces of legislation to help bolster the state's workforce.

The new pieces of legislation include:

Establishing a demonstration program that would implement speed violation monitoring systems in work zones by using photo monitoring devices; Legislation (S.4682-B/A.485-B)

Making construction contractors liable for wages owed to employees of their subcontractors; Legislation (A.3350-A/S.2766-C)

Requiring the payment of prevailing wage to building service employees at co-ops and condos that get 467-a tax abatements; Legislation (S.6350-A/A.7434-A)

Extending shared work benefits; Legislation (S.4049/A.5678)

When it comes to extending shared work benefits, under the new legislation the cap is being charged to the amount of time equal to 26 weeks worth of benefits verses 26 straight weeks. In addition, employees working at reduced hours will be able to receive partial unemployment insurance benefits.

