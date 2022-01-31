Gov. Hochul releases statement on mask mandate extension being granted full stay

"I commend the Appellate Division, Second Department for granting a full stay to keep our masking regulations in place for the duration of our appeal. My primary responsibility as Governor is to keep New Yorkers safe. Mask regulations keep our schools and businesses safe and open, protect vulnerable New Yorkers, and are critical tools as we work to get through this winter surge. Thanks to our efforts, including mask regulations, cases are declining and we are seeing major progress in the fight against COVID-19. I thank the Attorney General and her team for their defense of these common-sense measures, and I am confident we will continue to prevail. We are committed to doing everything in our power to keep New Yorkers safe."