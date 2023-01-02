Gov. Hochul proposes record high spending plan for New York State

Proposed budget of $221 billion is 5% higher than current pending plan

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NY Gov. Kathy Hochul has submitted her proposed budget for the coming fiscal year to state lawmakers, who now face an April 1st deadline to approve the spending plan.

The record high budget of $221 billion reflects a 5% increase over the current budget.

Overall, state operating expenses are projected to be $125.2 billion which reflects an increase of $2.5 billion or 2% from the current year.

The amount of taxes collected by the state will increase to $115 billion, an 11% increase. However, Hochul said there is no plan to raise the income tax on individuals.

The state has a surplus of $8.7 billon, thanks largely to federal bailouts from the Covid 19 pandemic. The budget projects however, the state will back in the red by approximately $6 billion next year, and warns of a economic turndown in the days ahead, echoing other warnings that a recession likely to occur this year.

Still, Hochul sounded an optimistic note regarding the state's prospects.

“People are string to feel good about this state,” insisted Hochul, despite data which shows New York among the leading states in outward migration, as residents flee to other parts of the country with more economic and job opportunities, lower costs for housing and energy, and lower tax and regulatory burdens which make them more business friendly.

The budget identifies three of the most pressing fiscal issues for the state as keeping New York City’s transit system solvent, keeping state’s health care system stable, and providing funds for thousands of "asylum seekers" flowing into New York from other countries, and for which the Governor says the state is prepared to provide “extraordinary” funding of up to $1 billion.

Regarding the health care system, Hochul noted during a press conference with reporters that hospitals had their finances crippled during the pandemic when they could not do elective surgeries, which the state itself prohibited.

The budget calls for spending $400 million over the next two years to expand mental health services, provide matching funds (of up to $500 million) over the next two years to increase the endowment for SUNY, $250 million over the next two years in subsidies for moderate income New Yorkers toward their utility bills, and $91 million for the cost of state service providers to implement Hochul’ s plan to tie minimum wage increases to inflation.

Hochul is calling for spending $1 billion to "entirely overhaul" the state mental health system.

Education

The budget calls for $3.1 billion, or a 10% increase in aid to local schools, bringing the total to a record $34 billion. It also calls for spending $125 million to expand full day pre kindergarten.

Capitol Projects

The state is expected to receive $13.4 billion from the federal government as part of the federal infrastructure bill, about one third of which Hochul proposes to spend on roads and bridges, with another third dedicated to public transit, slightly less than one third dedicated to “clean water, weatherization, and resiliency”, with the rest being spent toward improving broadband and on airports.

The budget also makes not of currently ongoing “transformative infrastructure projects” which total more than $100 billion, funding for which is mostly being provided by the federal government for the projects which are all in New York City.

Smoke ‘em if you can afford ‘em

The budget proposes to increase the state excise tax on cigarettes, already the second highest in the nation, by one dollar to $5.35 per pack.

The 23% increase would make new York’s tax the highest in the country. In addition, the budget includes the legislation to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products. The state previously placed a ban on the sale of flavored vaping products, which many smokers had turned to as an alternative to tobacco.

More than a spending plan