Gov. Hochul highlights public safety plan in Albany

Exact plans will be revealed in the state budget in the coming weeks.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul toured the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center in Albany on Tuesday morning.

It is one of ten centers in the state designed to help law enforcement agencies solve cases. The Governor has proposed spending more of the state budget on public safety measures. We will get a clearer picture of what's in the state budget proposal in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the Governor announced a half-million-dollar upgrade to the crime analysis center in Albany. There are ten of these places across the state including here in Erie and Niagara Counties.

Tuesday morning, the Governor also talked about increasing funding for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative or GIVE. Governor Hochul wants to increase funding for GIVE from $18M to $36M.

Hochul talked about how GIVE allows communities to choose how the funding will help them.

"This also allows us to, you know, work with the local mayors and sheriffs and district attorneys on the strategy they want. We'll help fund you. Not every community is the same. You have a different way to approach it. We need to give you the resources. The money you need to be able to make sure that you are successful," said Hochul.

Governor Hochul also says another priority is for the state to get young people and people who want to change careers excited about public service, specifically focusing on law enforcement recruitment.

Hochul is also proposing boosting funding for the state's 62 district attorney's offices going from $12M to $52M.

But again, we will know more when we see the budget. It is typically due on February 1.