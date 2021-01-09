Gov. Hochul gets criticism for signing bill that allows meetings to be held virtually

Critics call for a hybrid system that allows people to attend in person or virtually.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law on Thursday that is getting criticism from transparency advocates.

The bill will let government meetings stay virtual, over video-chat or phone, rather than in person until next January.

The public still has to be notified about the meetings and how they can watch, but it also suspends the state's open meetings law by letting those in government ban people from attending physically.

Critics want a hybrid system where people can attend virtually or in-person, especially after Hochul's promises to increase transparency.

The bill itself was not announced until the night before it was voted on and it was lumped into the eviction moratorium.