Gov. Hochul directs flags to half-staff to honor Rochester Police officer killed in the line of duty

Anthony Mazurkiewicz was a 29-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department. He was shot and killed on July 21.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Flags at state buildings across New York will be lowered to half-staff over the next two days to honor a Rochester Police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Anthony Mazurkiewicz was in a parked vehicle with Officer Sino Seng on July 21 when 17 rounds were fired into the vehicle from behind, according to the Rochester Police Department. The two were part of the department’s plainclothes tactical unit and were investigating a murder.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said Mazurkiewicz was shot at least once in the upper body. He later passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Mazurkiewicz was a 29-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department.

To honor Mazurkiewicz, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is directing flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, July 31 and Monday, Aug. 1. The governor's office says flags can be returned to full-staff at sunset on Aug. 2, following the funeral service.

"The loss of Officer Mazurkiewicz was a senseless tragedy, and my thoughts are with his wife, his children, and all of his loved ones," Hochul said.