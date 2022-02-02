Gov. Hochul announces new VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites in WNY

The goal of the pop-up sites has been to increase vaccination rates among children 5 years and older and provide booster doses for eligible adolescents age 12 - 17.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Governor Hochul announced 58 new #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites, with nine of those being in Western New York.

The goal of the pop-up sites has been to increase vaccination rates among children 5 years and older and provide booster doses for eligible adolescents age 12 - 17 and also help keep up with all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses, including the booster.

"Vaccination is key to protecting our children's health from COVID-19," Governor Hochul said. "The vaccine is free, doctor-approved, and hundreds of thousands of parents have already gotten their children vaccinated. Through our #VaxForKids campaign, we are building on our ongoing efforts to bring the vaccine directly to New York families across every region of the state. There's simply no wait to vaccinate."

According to the news release, over 1.5 million children age 5 - 17 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Feb. 1, 36.7% of children age 5 - 11 and 75.3% of adolescents age 12 - 17 have received at least one dose, and 27.9% of children age 5 - 11 and 67.4% of adolescents age 12 - 17 have completed their first COVID vaccines.

WESTERN NEW YORK SITES:

Jamestown Community College - Carnahan Building

241 James Avenue

Jamestown, NY 14701

Open: Wednesday, February 2; 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Click here to register

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Public Health

Walk-ins are welcome

Chestnut Ridge Park (Main Casino)

6121 Chestnut Ridge Road

Orchard Park, NY 14127

Open: Wednesday, February 2; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Click here to register or call (716) 858-2929

Event Partner: Erie County Health Department

Buffalo Homecare, Inc. (East Amherst Office)

5847 Transit Road

East Amherst, NY 14051

Open: Wednesday, February 2; 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Click here to register or call (716) 858-2929

Event Partner: Erie County Health Department

Buffalo Homecare, Inc. (Buffalo Office)

490 Delaware Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14202

Open: Wednesday, February 2; 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Click here to register or call (716) 858-2929

Event Partner: Erie County Health Department

Elma Meadows Park

1711 Girdle Road

Elma, NY 14059

Open: Thursday, February 3; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Click here to register or call (716) 858-2929

Event Partner: Erie County Health Department

Lockport Central School District

Charles A. Upson School

28 Harding Avenue

Lockport, NY 14094

Open: Thursday, February 3; 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Seasonal Flu

To register for 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; booster dose 12+ here; 18+ Janssen/J&J single dose here; seasonal flu here

Event Partner: Niagara County Health Department

BPS 45-International School

141 Hoyt Street

Buffalo, NY 14213

Open: Friday, February 4; 1:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register: Clinic Schedule and Registration | Covid (erie.gov) or call (716) 858-2929

Event Partner: Erie County Health Department

Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino - Event Center

310 4th Street

Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Open: Wednesday, February 9; 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Seasonal Flu

Register for 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; booster dose here; 18+ Janssen/J&J single dose here; seasonal flu here

Event Partner: Niagara County Health Department

Allegany County Department of Health - County Office Building

7 Court Street

Belmont, NY 14813

Open: Wednesday, February 9; 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, 2nd dose only

Registration for 5+ second dose here; 12+ second dose here

Event Partner: Allegany County