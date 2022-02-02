Gov. Hochul announces new VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Governor Hochul announced 58 new #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites, with nine of those being in Western New York.
The goal of the pop-up sites has been to increase vaccination rates among children 5 years and older and provide booster doses for eligible adolescents age 12 - 17 and also help keep up with all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses, including the booster.
"Vaccination is key to protecting our children's health from COVID-19," Governor Hochul said. "The vaccine is free, doctor-approved, and hundreds of thousands of parents have already gotten their children vaccinated. Through our #VaxForKids campaign, we are building on our ongoing efforts to bring the vaccine directly to New York families across every region of the state. There's simply no wait to vaccinate."
According to the news release, over 1.5 million children age 5 - 17 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Feb. 1, 36.7% of children age 5 - 11 and 75.3% of adolescents age 12 - 17 have received at least one dose, and 27.9% of children age 5 - 11 and 67.4% of adolescents age 12 - 17 have completed their first COVID vaccines.
WESTERN NEW YORK SITES:
Jamestown Community College - Carnahan Building
241 James Avenue
Jamestown, NY 14701
Open: Wednesday, February 2; 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Public Health
Walk-ins are welcome
Chestnut Ridge Park (Main Casino)
6121 Chestnut Ridge Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
Open: Wednesday, February 2; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Erie County Health Department
Buffalo Homecare, Inc. (East Amherst Office)
5847 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
Open: Wednesday, February 2; 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Erie County Health Department
Buffalo Homecare, Inc. (Buffalo Office)
490 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14202
Open: Wednesday, February 2; 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Erie County Health Department
Elma Meadows Park
1711 Girdle Road
Elma, NY 14059
Open: Thursday, February 3; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Erie County Health Department
Lockport Central School District
Charles A. Upson School
28 Harding Avenue
Lockport, NY 14094
Open: Thursday, February 3; 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Seasonal Flu
To register for 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; booster dose 12+ here; 18+ Janssen/J&J single dose here; seasonal flu here
Event Partner: Niagara County Health Department
BPS 45-International School
141 Hoyt Street
Buffalo, NY 14213
Open: Friday, February 4; 1:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
To Register: Clinic Schedule and Registration | Covid (erie.gov) or call (716) 858-2929
Event Partner: Erie County Health Department
Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino - Event Center
310 4th Street
Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Open: Wednesday, February 9; 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Seasonal Flu
Register for 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; booster dose here; 18+ Janssen/J&J single dose here; seasonal flu here
Event Partner: Niagara County Health Department
Allegany County Department of Health - County Office Building
7 Court Street
Belmont, NY 14813
Open: Wednesday, February 9; 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, 2nd dose only
Event Partner: Allegany County
For the full list of #VaxForKids sites click here.