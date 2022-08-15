Plans announced to improve Buffalo's waterfront

One plan is a $300 million restoration project to restore over 21 acres at Canalside and 200 acres on the Outer Harbor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is making some big investments to improve Buffalo's waterfront.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the Queen City on Monday to announce that four major projects are in the works to improve accessibility, boost economic development, and bring more activities to the area.

One plan is a $300 million restoration project to restore over 21 acres at Canalside and 200 acres on the Outer Harbor. Other plans would improve conditions at Wilkeson Pointe, the Bell Slip and Canalside's gateway building.

The improvements at Wilkeson Pointe would include new restrooms, seating areas, restaurants and improved landscaping. $10 million will be invested in the project, according to Hochul.

"This would be the real epicenter of activity down in our waterfront, and we expect that to be completed - they tell me 2025 - I'd like to shave off a little time there but we'll talk about that afterward," Hochul said.

A feasibility study will also be conducted for the Buffalo Riverwalk.

"We're going to transform that [Buffalo Riverwalk] into elevated walkways, fishing piers, docks, promenades. Here's what we need to do - connect the Outer Harbor with Canalside," Hochul said.

In addition to these projects, Hochul says the state plans on bringing more passenger cruise ships to Buffalo. There's also plans to improve the traffic situation in the area, and plans to add a splash pad at Buffalo Harbor State Park.