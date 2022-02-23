Gov. Hochul announces more #VaxForKids clinics in WNY

There are now 261 #VaxForKids sites established statewide.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 39 more #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites across New York with five of those being in Western New York.

The goal of the pop-up vaccination sites is to increase vaccination rates among children 5 to 11 years old and help keep up with all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses, including the booster.

"Our #VaxForKids program and other community-based vaccination efforts have been enormously successful, and as a result, New York State continues to lead the way on vaccinations, including for young New Yorkers," Hochul said. "I want to thank all of our partners and the parents, guardians, and kids who stepped up to get vaccinated. This effort has made our communities, our schools, and our families safer."

According to the news release, there are now 261 sites that have been activated statewide.

"The Department of Health, along with our community-based partners, established 261 #VaxForKids sites in just six weeks - reaching every corner of the State. These sites are conveniently located at schools, family destinations, and trusted community spaces like public libraries and fire departments - helping more parents and guardians confidently make the decision to get their children vaccinated. Parents and guardians, make sure your kids are vaccinated and up to date with all recommended doses. Kids can catch COVID-19 and develop severe disease, and vaccination remains their best protection against the virus and its variants," State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.

Children 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and adolescents 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least five months after completing their initial vaccine dose.

Clinics in Western New York:

Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

1100 Jefferson Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14208

Open: Saturday, Feb. 26; 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To register click here.

Event Partner: Erie County Department of Health

Ages 5+

North Tonawanda High School

Alumni Student Activity Center

405 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Open: Wednesday, March 2; 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J, Seasonal Flu

To Register: Pfizer 1st Dose (5+) here, Pfizer 2nd Dose (5+) here,Moderna 1st Dose (18+) here, Moderna 2nd Dose (18+) here, Booster Dose (12+) J&J, Moderna & Pfizer here, Seasonal Flu (5+) here

Event Partner: Niagara County Health Department

Ages 5+

Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility

5574 Niagara Street Ext.

Lockport, NY 14094

Open: Thursday, Feb. 24; 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J, Seasonal Flu

To Register: Pfizer 1st Dose (5+) here, Pfizer 2nd Dose (5+) here, Moderna 1st Dose (18+) here, Moderna 2nd Dose (18+) here, Booster Dose (12+) J&J, Moderna & Pfizer here, Seasonal Flu (5+) here

Event Partner: Niagara County Health Department

Ages 5+

Chestnut Ridge Park

6121 Chestnut Ridge Road

Orchard Park, NY 14127

Open: Thursday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register click here.

Event Partner: Erie County Department of Health

Ages 5+

Allegany County Department of Health - County Office Building

7 Court Street

Belmont, NY 14813

Open: Saturday, Feb. 26; 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Pfizer-BioNTech (5-11) 1st dose here, Pfizer-BioNTech (5-11) 2nd dose here, Pfizer-BioNTech (12 & up) 1st dose here, Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) 2nd dose here, Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) Booster here or call 585-268-9250

Event Partner: Allegany County Department of Health

Ages 5+