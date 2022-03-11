Gov. Hochul announces initiative for better quality child care centers across SUNY campuses

The initiative includes $4.5 million to support current SUNY child care centers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an initiative to support the development of child care centers across all State University of New York campuses for students and faculty.

A total of $4.5 million will be distributed to support current child care centers set ups, training future professionals and and development of a plan to help eliminate child care deserts across SUNY.

This initiative will be focused in places where a child care desert exists.

"Child care services are a critical part of our economic recovery, providing parents much-needed support as they pursue an education or join the workforce," Hochul said. "This funding is an important step toward my administration's goal of eliminating child care deserts across SUNY campuses statewide and adequately investing in our state's students, faculty, and working parents."

During the last school year, 1,200 parents utilized the 4,000 SUNY care spots. A third of the child care spots served faculty, staff, employees and the neighboring community.

However, 18 more centers are needed to fully cover all of SUNY's 64 statewide campuses, which would help eliminate child care deserts in those areas..

WNY campuses that are receiving a portion of the $4.5 million include two University at Buffalo sites, Buffalo State College, three Erie Community College sites, SUNY Fredonia and Niagara Community College.