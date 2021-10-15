Gov. Hochul announces $3.5 million in grants for water projects in WNY

The grants are for projects drinking water and clean water projects.

NEW YORK — On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has approved $3.5 million for two drinking and wastewater projects in Western New York.

"One of the most important things to keeping a community strong and resilient is access to clean water. By ensuring our local partners have the resources they need to invest in critical water projects, we can bolster the public health in our state, and lay the foundation for growth and economic development," Hochul said.

"This funding will help local governments make critical upgrades to key infrastructure, like wastewater collection systems, drinking water mains and water storage tanks, helping to protect water quality for New Yorkers for generations to come."

The city of Jamestown was approved for a $3 million Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) grant for water main replacement. The City of Lockport was approved for a $531,250 WIIA grant, about $2.3 million short-term interest free financing and $1 million short-term market-rate financing for water treatment plant improvements for drinking water.

“I congratulate the City of Jamestown on successfully securing this grant funding,” said PJ Wendel, Chautauqua County Executive. “The WIIA grant will reduce the financial burden on the City as it improves its water infrastructure to continue to provide rate payers with clean drinking water.”