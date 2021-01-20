x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Gov. Cuomo threatens tax hikes without $15B in federal aid

NYS is facing a dramatic loss in sales and income tax revenue in the wake of sweeping COVID-19 restrictions that jettisoned last February's budget projections.
Credit: Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
January 11, 2021 - Albany, NY - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo delivers his 2021 State of the State address in the War Room at the State Capitol. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Tuesday his state will sue if Congress doesn't send $15 billion in unrestricted emergency COVID-19 aid. 

The Democrat presented two vastly different budget scenarios for if Congress provides New York with $6 billion or if New York receives $15 billion. His state is facing a dramatic loss in sales and income tax revenue in the wake of sweeping COVID-19 restrictions that jettisoned last February's budget projections.

The governor blamed President Donald Trump's administration for allowing COVID-19 to hit New York and the rest of the nation. 

New York is nearing 42,000 deaths of people who had COVID-19, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

Related Articles