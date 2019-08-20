Despite Governor Andrew Cuomo's claim that there is a need for new license plates in New York State because they don't function properly with EZ Pass and cashless tolling, the Thruway Authority says to their knowledge there are no issues.

During a press event in Wilson on Tuesday, the governor said the state needs a new license plate because the existing designs don't work with new technology on the Thruway, specifically EZ pass; although EZ Pass has been around for years in New York State.

We are reaching out to the governor's office to clarify his comment.

The Thruway Authority told 2 On Your Side that since cashless tolling has been installed, the tolls have still been able to read older and peeling license plates.

2 On Your Side will have this full story coming up on First at Five on Channel 2 News.

RELATED: New York State wants you to vote on new license plate design

RELATED: Five years later and still no fix for peeling plates

RELATED: The yellow plates are peeling, too? Sadly, yes