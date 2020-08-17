Cuomo: Gyms can reopen as soon as August 24

Cuomo announced that gyms can reopen as soon as August 24 with 33% capacity in the gym and have until September 2, if they need more time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released guidelines that gyms across the state must have in place in order for them to reopen.

The governor also said that masks must be worn at all times and gyms must have the HVAC ventilation, similar to what malls were required to have before reopening. Also, members must sign in and out each time they attend to make it easier if contact tracing becomes necessary.

The governor added that gyms must be inspected before reopening.

Gyms have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March and owners have been calling on Gov. Cuomo and the state to allow them to reopen.