Gov. Cuomo announces proposal to allow online sports betting in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. — As part of the 2021 State of the State, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced legislation Wednesday that would allow mobile sports wagering.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Cuomo said New York State wants to conduct sports betting in a similar fashion to how it runs the lottery.

Under the proposal, the New York State Gaming Commission would issue a request for proposals to select. From there, the commission would license a sports operator or platform to offer mobile sports betting.

According to the governor's office, a partnership between the sports operator or platform and an existing licensed commercial casino is required.

Also, any entity that plans on operating mobile wagering apps will be required to include safeguards to protect New Yorkers against abuses and addiction.

"At a time when New York faces a historic budget deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the current online sports wagering structure incentivizes a large segment of New York residents to travel out of state to make online sports wagers or continue to patronize black markets," Governor Cuomo said.