Gov. Cuomo announces 2021 State Fair will open at 100% capacity

The State Fair, which will be held in Syracuse from from August 20 to September 6, will still adhere to the latest health and safety guidelines. Indoor spaces will also be subject to capacity limits to allow those that attend to be socially distanced.

"The State Fair is New York's signature end-of-summer fest, and thanks to our ongoing efforts to follow safety guidelines and get more people vaccinated, the 2021 New York State Fair will be even bigger and better," Governor Cuomo said. "This is a testament to our remarkable progress against COVID, making it possible for thousands more visitors from across the country and all over the world to enjoy the Fair's unique attractions and experience the best of what New York has to offer. I congratulate New Yorkers for having made this possible, and I encourage everyone to make the trip to Central New York this summer and support our New York vendors as we continue to reopen our economy and bring back beloved big events across the state."