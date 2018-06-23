A federal judge dropped Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state of New York from a lawsuit against former Western New York Assemblyman and state development leader Sam Hoyt.

Lisa Marie Cater claims the governor ignored her complaint that Hoyt harassed and groped her. However, a federal judge said there's not enough evidence proving that Cuomo knew about it.

This decision comes after the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics found that Sam Hoyt didn't abuse his position or violate the law by having a personal relationship with Cater while he worked as a state employee.

