Gov. Cuomo not resigning after AG's office announces results of sexual harassment investigation

In a virtual press conference, Cuomo once again denied the allegations, telling the public that he "never touched anyone inappropriately."

ALBANY, N.Y. — Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to the results of the Attorney General's independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against the governor.

After nearly five months, independent investigators appointed by the Attorney General concluded that Gov. Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women. The 168 page report details that Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees "by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments."

In a virtual press conference, Cuomo once again denied the allegations, telling the public that he "never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."

Since the investigation concluded, Cuomo said he could "finally share the truth." Cuomo says his attorney responded to each allegation, and says "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed."

The governor apologized to one of the alleged victims, Charlotte Bennett, who worked in the governor's office.

"I have heard Charlotte and her lawyer and I understand what they are saying, but they read into comments that I made and draw inferences that I never meant," Cuomo said. "They ascribe motives I never had. And simply put, they heard things that I just didn't say."

Bennett posted on Twitter following the Attorney General's announcement telling the governor to resign.

Cuomo also addressed the allegations from another woman in his office, who claims the governor groped her in his home office. The governor said "that never happened."

The governor's office released an 85 page document in response to the independent reviewer report. You can read the full document below: