BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another busy up-coming week for lawmakers in Albany as more gun-control measures come up for votes.

Passage is expected with Democrats in power across the board. They're looking to pass a ban on bump stocks, which essentially turn a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic one, as well as an extended waiting period for those who do not initially pass a background check.

Then there's the so-called red-flag bill, which would let family members, schools, or law enforcement try to get a court order to take guns away from someone deemed to be an extreme risk.

Some Western New York Republican lawmakers are concerned about how that's determined.

GOP lawmakers also feel there are due process issues, but Democrats say it's a necessary safety issue to stem violence.