BUFFALO, N.Y. — If the soon-to-be new owners of the JP Bullfeathers can gain the necessary Buffalo approvals, they’d like to replace the iconic Elmwood Village restaurant with a new eatery while developing a neighboring mixed-use, four-story building that could be anchored by as many as 27 apartments.

Representatives from Whitesand Family LP will meeting with the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals April 17, hoping to gain height and lot size variances for their proposed $10 million project. The project would also need Buffalo Planning Board approval.

Whitesand Family is in the process buying a series properties centered around 1024 Elmwood Ave. from Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. The properties were part of a proposed but since-scrapped Arbor + Reverie project that Ciminelli dropped after neighborhood backlash.

