'I was in the right place' | Good Samaritans rescue women in snowy highway accident

The father and son were able to get the women out of the flipped car uninjured.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — On Saturday, good Samaritans saved two women whose car flipped over during the snowy weather this afternoon.

The first man, Mike Ahern, who jumped into action to save them said that he was just doing what needed to be done.

“I just helped. I was in the right place,” said Ahern.

With surprise snow showers on Saturday, there were a few car crashes during the afternoon commute.

“I think within a half-a-mile stretch between 84 between Plainville and the Queen Street exit in Southington we saw two accidents that had just happened as we were creeping along. As we were clearing the second accident, all of a sudden I look forward and saw this white Jeep skid off the highway and flip over,” said Ahern.

In that very scary moment, that’s where Ahern came in.

“I noticed that nobody was moving out of the car. No doors were opening so I had my son who was driving, I said, ‘listen pull over really quick’. So we pulled to the side of the road,” said Ahern.

“Before I even turned around he was running out of the car towards the Jeep that flipped over and he was helping them out of the car. A lot of other really nice people pulled over and jumped out and was assisting,” said his son, Michael Ahern.

They were able to get the women out uninjured. Now, Ahern is being deemed a hero on Facebook, but he begs to differ.

“You know, I like to think that there’s still good people out there that when they see something bad happen, they want to jump in and help,” said Ahern.

A lesson that he hopes to teach his first grandchild. Ahern flew in from South Carolina just hours before this happened to celebrate a new addition to his family.

“We flew up because we have a baby shower to attend tomorrow for our first grandchild,” said Ahern.

This was a snowy weekend this family won’t forget

“This is a really cool story to be able to tell. The day before your baby shower this crazy story happened and it’s something he can remember about his grandpa,” said Ahern.

