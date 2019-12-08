BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you fill up your tank this week, you'll notice something good: gas prices are falling.

The national average price of regular has dropped six cents during the past two weeks, down to $2.74. That's 18 cents lower than it was a year ago.

In the Buffalo-Niagara region, though, it is a little higher than the national average. You'll pay about $2.80 here.

Gasoline prices are expected to continue dropping over the next few weeks.

