Goo Goo Dolls Releasing New Album on June 25

"Rarities" will include rare and never-before-heard songs from 1995-2007
Singer/guitarist Johnny Rzeznik (L) and Bassist Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls perform onstage at The Creative Coalition's 2013 Inaugural Ball at the Harman Center for the Arts on January 21, 2013 in Washington, United States.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's beloved Goo Goo Dolls are celebrating over three decades of making music together with a new album set to be released on June 25. 

"Rarities" will include rare and never-before-heard songs from 1995-2007. The album will be released in digital, vinyl and CD formats and are available for preorder today

Credit: Courtesy: Warner Records
"Rarities" album artwork

“RARITIES” DIGITAL/CD TRACK-LISTING

Hit or Miss

Nothing Can Change You

Long Way Down (Chris Lord Alge Remix)

Name (Live Acoustic)

Don’t Change (Live)

Girl Right Next to Me (Live Acoustic)

Another Second Time Around (Live Acoustic)

Iris (Acoustic)

Slide (Acoustic)

Naked (Remix)

Black Balloon (Live)

Naked (Live)

Black Balloon (Live from Sessions@AOL)

Broadway (Live from Sessions@AOL)

We’ll Be Here (When You’re Gone) (Acoustic)

Better Days (Acoustic)

Let Love In (Live)

Listen (Live)

Feel The Silence (Live)

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

 

