Goo Goo Dolls Releasing New Album on June 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's beloved Goo Goo Dolls are celebrating over three decades of making music together with a new album set to be released on June 25.
"Rarities" will include rare and never-before-heard songs from 1995-2007. The album will be released in digital, vinyl and CD formats and are available for preorder today.
“RARITIES” DIGITAL/CD TRACK-LISTING
Hit or Miss
Nothing Can Change You
Long Way Down (Chris Lord Alge Remix)
Name (Live Acoustic)
Don’t Change (Live)
Girl Right Next to Me (Live Acoustic)
Another Second Time Around (Live Acoustic)
Iris (Acoustic)
Slide (Acoustic)
Naked (Remix)
Black Balloon (Live)
Naked (Live)
Black Balloon (Live from Sessions@AOL)
Broadway (Live from Sessions@AOL)
We’ll Be Here (When You’re Gone) (Acoustic)
Better Days (Acoustic)
Let Love In (Live)
Listen (Live)
Feel The Silence (Live)
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
“RARITIES” VINYL TRACK-LISTING
SIDE ONE
Hit or Miss
Nothing Can Change You
Long Way Down (Chris Lord Alge Remix)
Name (Live Acoustic)
Don’t Change (Live)
SIDE TWO
Girl Right Next to Me (Live Acoustic)
Another Second Time Around (Live Acoustic)
Iris (Acoustic)
Slide (Acoustic)
Naked (Remix)
SIDE THREE
Black Balloon (Live)
Naked (Live)
Black Balloon (Live from Sessions@AOL)
Broadway (Live from Sessions@AOL)
We’ll Be Here (When You’re Gone) (Acoustic)
SIDE FOUR
Better Days (Acoustic)
Let Love In (Live)
Listen (Live)
Feel The Silence (Live)
Take Me Out To The Ball Game