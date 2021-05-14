Goo Goo Dolls Releasing New Album on June 25

"Rarities" will include rare and never-before-heard songs from 1995-2007

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's beloved Goo Goo Dolls are celebrating over three decades of making music together with a new album set to be released on June 25.

"Rarities" will include rare and never-before-heard songs from 1995-2007. The album will be released in digital, vinyl and CD formats and are available for preorder today.

“RARITIES” DIGITAL/CD TRACK-LISTING

Hit or Miss

Nothing Can Change You

Long Way Down (Chris Lord Alge Remix)

Name (Live Acoustic)

Don’t Change (Live)

Girl Right Next to Me (Live Acoustic)

Another Second Time Around (Live Acoustic)

Iris (Acoustic)

Slide (Acoustic)

Naked (Remix)

Black Balloon (Live)

Naked (Live)

Black Balloon (Live from Sessions@AOL)

Broadway (Live from Sessions@AOL)

We’ll Be Here (When You’re Gone) (Acoustic)

Better Days (Acoustic)

Let Love In (Live)

Listen (Live)

Feel The Silence (Live)

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

“RARITIES” VINYL TRACK-LISTING

SIDE ONE

Hit or Miss

Nothing Can Change You

Long Way Down (Chris Lord Alge Remix)

Name (Live Acoustic)

Don’t Change (Live)

SIDE TWO

Girl Right Next to Me (Live Acoustic)

Another Second Time Around (Live Acoustic)

Iris (Acoustic)

Slide (Acoustic)

Naked (Remix)

SIDE THREE

Black Balloon (Live)

Naked (Live)

Black Balloon (Live from Sessions@AOL)

Broadway (Live from Sessions@AOL)

We’ll Be Here (When You’re Gone) (Acoustic)

SIDE FOUR

Better Days (Acoustic)

Let Love In (Live)

Listen (Live)

Feel The Silence (Live)