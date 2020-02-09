Local golf tournament to be held in honor of mother who died during childbirth

Participation is limited due to COVID; Alison Rose Foundation asking for sponsors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This month golfers in Western New York will tee off in support of the Alison Rose Foundation.

The foundation was created in 2020 to raise funds for amniotic fluid embolism research and medical care for children and mothers. The condition took Ali Waclawek's life on August 16, 2019. The 31-year-old was a wife and soon-to-be first-time mother from North Buffalo. Her daughter, Ada, survived. She recently turned 1 and, according to her proud father Justin, she is thriving.

"Every day is still kind of the worst day, but Ada makes it bearable," he told 2 On Your Side's Melissa Holmes. "She helps me get through," he said.

The tournament is happening Monday, September 21 at Orchard Park Country Club. Golfer participation is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and filling up quickly. The foundation is asking for sponsors.

Waclawek told 2 On Your Side that doctors used 18 units of blood in an attempt to save his wife's life, and it still wasn't enough. At a blood drive in July, the Alison Rose Foundation raised over $5,000 and received over 140 units of blood. All proceeds went to support the fight against maternal mortality, as well as mothers and babies impacted by pregnancy and childbirth complications.