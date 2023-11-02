Town of Tonawanda Golf Dome plans to reopen Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to bring out your golf clubs. The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in the Town of Tonawanda will reopen this weekend.
The dome deflated after the blowers went down during the Buffalo blizzard in December.
In January, the Town of Tonawanda approved funds to repair the damages. The total bill cost $231,804, which included funds for structure materials, fabric, and mechanical equipment.
The Dome has been closed since December 24, 2022 and the reopening date is set for this Saturday February 18, at 8am
To learn more about the Golf Dome, and its hours following reopening people can visit tonawanda.ny.us/youth-parks-recreation/paddock-chevrolet-golf-dome for more info.