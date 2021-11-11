Gold Wynn targets Washington Street parking lot for mid-rise building

Jeff Wynn, Gold Wynn president, confirmed an offer has been made to the ownership group of the lot at the corner of Washington and East Mohawk streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto-based developer Gold Wynn Residential USA is looking at a parking lot on Washington Street to build a mid-rise apartment building.

Jeff Wynn, Gold Wynn president, confirmed an offer has been made to the ownership group of the lot at the corner of Washington and East Mohawk streets. The site, 513 Main St., once housed the long since demolished Century Theatre.

No timeline has been set for whether the offer will be accepted and the deal will move forward, Wynn said.