The Hamburg Garden Club presented a brand new Gold Star Memorial Marker, which was unveiled on Sunday, along with a wreath-laying ceremony and a gun salute.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Gold Star mothers have a new tribute in Hamburg.

The Hamburg Garden Club presented a brand new Gold Star Memorial Marker, which was unveiled on Sunday, along with a wreath-laying ceremony and a gun salute.

Officials said it's a tribute to all families who have lost a loved one while serving in the military.

"It's going to be here for as long as the post is here, and people that attend the post will see that and remember, 'I know a Gold Star mom.' That monument is there just to remember us, just remember us," Gold Star mother Ann Davis said.