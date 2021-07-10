GObike hosting 'Open Streets' event Saturday

The "Open Streets" event is happening Saturday, July 10 at the corner of Grant Street and Lafayette Avenue in the City of Buffalo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — GObike Buffalo is hosting a fun, healthy community-based event on Saturday for cyclists of all ages.

The Open Streets event will be held Saturday, July 10 at the corner of Grant Street and Lafayette Avenue in the City of Buffalo. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m., featuring all sorts of activities.

Some of the attractions include e-bike and crosswalk painting demonstrations, live music, mobile bike repair, free giveaways, as well as small business sales and expos. Community members are also encouraged to enjoy the Grant Street International Market.

The event, presented by Independent Health and in partnership with Slow Roll Buffalo, will also feature three Slow Roll Buffalo rides. Here are the times and locations:

12 p.m. from Freddy J's BBQ (195 Grant Street)

1 p.m. from West Side Bazaar (25 Grant Street)

2 p.m. from Gypsy Parlor (376 Grant Street)

“This is a wonderful event for cyclists of all ages to get together and enjoy a beautiful summer day in Buffalo, and a perfect opportunity to patronize some of the great businesses on Grant Street,” said NY State Senator Sean Ryan. “My thanks to GObike Buffalo for their important work in the community."

According to GObike, with "Open Streets," roadways temporarily become paved parks, replacing car traffic with people traffic. During these events, people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds are able to come together and improve their health.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GObike says Grant Street will remain open on Saturday as to discourage crowds.

“The ‘Open Streets Bflo’ event represents the culmination of GObike’s summer efforts to promote bike-abilty and a new cycle-friendly environment in the city of Buffalo," said Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera. "Through three unique ‘Slow Roll’ rides, this event will highlight our city’s progress as its neighborhoods begin to cultivate distinctive features integral to communal living, and will also give our community’s small businesses a much-needed boost in the aftermath of a pandemic that had a devastating effect on entrepreneurship."