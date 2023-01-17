GObike Buffalo offering free bike racks for Western New York

The organization's GO Buffalo Niagara team is now offering 175 free bike racks to organizations, along with towns, cities, and villages in Erie and Niagara counties.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — GObike Buffalo is taking steps to make it easier for people to use bicycles across Western New York.

The organization's GO Buffalo Niagara team is now offering 175 free bike racks to organizations, along with towns, cities, and villages across our region.

"We work to make people aware of the alternative transportation options available to them, from walking or cycling, to carpooling and using public transit, and then to remove the obstacles, real or perceived, that people may face in choosing those alternate options," said Brendan Seney, GO Buffalo Niagara's Program Manager in a release.

"The severity of the recent blizzard has underlined the need to curb emissions from automobiles as quickly as possible. Helping people to get on their bike, even if it's just replacing one or two car trips each week, is part of that effort. These racks will make it easier to find secure bike parking right outside the front door of work, school, community centers, or wherever a municipality may identify their greatest need."

It's all thanks to a U.S. Department of Transportation congestion mitigation and air quality improvement program grant. The grant provides one-time funding for Go Buffalo Niagara to give out the bike racks for free.

Anyone interested in applying for a bike rack can apply here. Applications are due February 28.

Seventy five racks are reserved for community organizations.

"Over the past year, we have received thousands of survey responses from commuters in this area, and one of the challenges people cited often was a lack of bike parking near their place of work, or near businesses in their neighborhood," said Christine Krolwewicz, Outreach Specialist for GO Buffalo Niagara.