GObike Buffalo hosting virtual public meeting to 'Reimagine Grant Street'

The meeting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A virtual public meeting will take place Tuesday night discussing how to revamp Grant Street in the City of Buffalo.

GObike Buffalo is asking for the public's thoughts and ideas on design proposals to improve traffic safety and support small businesses, all while maintaining the street's diversity and character.

Residents, business owners and organizations are encouraged to take part in the "Reimagining Grant Street" study.

"This study offers an exciting challenge of marrying the diverse uses of the street and the many modes used to travel the corridor to develop a design that supports everyone," said Justin Booth, GObike's executive director. "We're grateful to have the support of many partners and elected leaders in the corridor and look forward to hearing input from community members to develop a plan grounded in the lived experiences of those who live there."

According to GObike, the project was initiated by State Senator Sean Ryan, and will be funded by the John R. Oishei Foundation, with additional funding coming from Niagara Councilmember David Rivera.

"With this important community partnership, we can strengthen the Grant Street corridor for generations to come and improve the quality of life for Buffalo's West Side," said Senator Sean Ryan. "By enhancing walkability and pursuing a holistic approach to infrastructure improvement, the Grant Street corridor and surrounding neighborhoods can be transformed, upgrading safety and supporting small businesses."