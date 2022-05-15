GoBike Buffalo bringing awareness to pedestrian road safety

GoBike Buffalo closed of a portion of Forest Avenue to show what road improvement they invision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a child being sent to the hospital earlier this week from being hit by a car, a community organization is calling attention to issues with road safety for pedestrians.

Members from GOBike Buffalo are trying to bring attention to what they describe as a series of problems that make that particular section of

Forest Avenue extremely dangerous.

They say the issues is a combination of the high speed of cars, the lack crosswalks, a lack of stop signs, deterioration of sidewalks, and insufficient lighting.

GOBike is unveiling new plans to remove a lane of parking, replace it with a two-way cycle track, and narrow driving lanes to slow down traffic.

"Drivers feel very entitled to go fast often times much faster than the speed limit. And so, GOBike, we're trying to make safety the priority for pedestrians, for bikers - it also increases safety for drivers when we do that, and that's where we step in all the time. Our paint, our bump out of curbs, our art displays in the streets and our parties like this," said Kevin Heffernan, communications director for GOBike at an event on Saturday.

Organizers say the bike lanes on Niagara Street are a perfect example of how roads should be structured across the city. They also add that the The Crash Victim Rights & Safety Act could better fund road and street redesign, which is proven to increase safety.