GObike hosting bike mounted food drive Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — GObike is holding its 10th annual Cranksgiving this weekend.

Cranksgiving is a bike ride, food drive and scavenger hunt, which is all combined into one event.

The bike mounted food drive is held each year to help benefit Buffalo Food Not Bombs, an organization in Western New York that shares vegetarian food with those in need. Participants will ride their bikes to local grocery stores and purchase food to donate to Food Not Bombs.

Anyone interested in participating in the event can register on Saturday, Nov. 6 at noon at the Foundry located at 298 Northampton Street in Buffalo. Riders will depart and collect food starting at 1 p.m.

Those who plan on attending are advised to bring a bike, a bag, a lock, a helmet and about $10-$15 to buy food. Participants will be given a list ahead of time with various grocery stores they can visit and food items they should purchase. Riders will then bring the completed list back to the Foundry.

Following the event, trophies and/or prizes will be awarded along with refreshments.

Participants are asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.