BUFFALO, N.Y. — The local goat-scaping pilot program Let's Goat Buffalo was back at it again Sunday afternoon at the Hotel Henry.

The idea is to use the animals as a green and affordable way to keep grass and weeds at bay.

Erie County is testing out the program at several locations, but so far, the program has been quite successful.

In June, goats were used at Como Lake Park, where they ate invasive Japanese knotweed and can even eat poison ivy. Ridding the area of invasive species allows native plants to grow without competing with other plants.

The county spent $3,500 to see what the goats could do.

